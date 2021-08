WEB EXTRA: Pentagon Says There Was Only One Explosion At Kabul Airport

The Pentagon said they "do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber" during the deadly attack in Kabul.

On Friday (8/27), Army Major General William D.

“Hank” Taylor said "confusion of very dynamic events like this" can sometimes cause information "to be misreported or garbled."