WEB EXTRA: Little Girl Lifted Over Wall at Kabul Airport

A little girl was passed to a U.S. soldier over a wall at the airport in Kabul as people tried to flee Afghanistan on Tuesday (8/17).
Thousands of people rushed to the airport as the Taliban took control of the capital.
People were climbing the walls at the airport in Kabul to try to leave the country as the Taliban takes over Afghanistan. Monday,..
The desperation was palpable as a baby in a green dress was passed from hand to hand over the heads of a crowd packed too tightly..