Football games playing with new protocols for fans

TONIGHT - A RETURN TO THEFOOTBALL FIELD..

ALL ACROSSOUR AREA..

WEEK ONE OF THE HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON.

ANINDPALM BEACH COUNTY..

THE FRESHSTART ALSO BROUGHT FSHRECHANGES..

TO COVID PROTOCOLS.W-P-T-V'S TODD WILSON REPORTSFROM WELLINGTON - WITH THESAFETY MEASURES ON AND OFF THEFID.EL< NATS: (VO) FRIDAY'S FEATUREGAME IS WELLINONGT VS PAHOKEE.IT'S A PARTY-LIKE ATMOSPHEREWITH THE BAND JAMMING IN THESTANDS FANS ARE HAPPY AND THECHEERLEADERS SHARIHENGENERGY.

THIS IS THE ESSENCE OFHIGH SCHOOL IN SOUTH FLORIDA.BUT BEFORE ANY OF THISOU CTAKE PLACE... NEW COVID 19PROTOCOLS WERE IMPLEMENT..EDBY THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT.

(TSO07:43:10) I DO THINK IT WASTHE RIGHT DECISION THAT WAY ITDOESN'T SPREAD ANY MORE VISRUGOING AROUND.

(VO) FROM HEREON OUT SPECTATOR CAPACITY HASBEEN RUCEDED TO 50% MEANING AMAXIMUM OF 2,000 SPECTATORS INA STADIUM AND 700 IN A GYM.WHEN YOU'RE AT A GAME MASKSARE REQUIRED AND THAT GOESORINDOOR SPORTS AS WELL.

PSSOCIAL DISTANCING.

PETERARIANAS DOESN'T LIKEHE TCHANGES.

(SOT 099::329) ITHINK IT'S A TERRIBLE THING TOMUZZLES ON PEOPLE IT'S JTABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS.

I MEANWE'RE OUTSIDE.

(VO)CONCESSIONS WILL HAVE BOTTLEDDRINKS AND PREPACKAGED SNAS.CKPRACTICES ARE NOW CLOSED OALL HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUSESEXCEPT FOR COLLEGE COACHES ANDRECRUITERS.

ALSO, ONCEHE TGAME ENDS - EVERYTHING FMROEQUIPMENT TO THE STANDS WILLBE SANITIZED.

(SOT 09:070):2WE'RE TOTALLY WITH IT BECAUSETHE SAFETY OOUF R CHILDREN ISWHAT WE CARE ABOUT.

(SOT08:37:19) TODD: DO YOU FEELSAFER?

GUY: I DO BECAUSE THEYGO THROUGH ALL THE PTOROCOLS.THEY MAKE SURE YOU'RE SAFE,EVERYONE WEARING THEIR MAS,KSAND CO OMEUT AND HAVE A GOODTIME.

(TODD'S TAG) COVID HASIMPACTED THE FOOTBALL SEASONALREADY.

WITH 6 GAMES IN PALMBEACH COUNTY..

CANCELED JUSTLAST WEEK.

IN WELLINGTON, TOWILSON, WPTV NC 5