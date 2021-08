Sacramento Native Sgt. Nicole Gee Among 13 Servicemembers Killed In Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday's bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group.

A week before she was killed, Sgt.

Nicole Gee cradled a baby in her arms at the Kabul airport.

She posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, "I love my job."