Founder of Las Vegas staple Lee’s Discount Liquor, Mr. Lee, dies at 79

Hae Un Lee, better known as Mr. Lee, passed away at an area hospital on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Lee’s Discount Liquor.

