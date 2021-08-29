Afghan Americans Rally Support for Refugees at Demonstration in Concord

A rally was held in Concord Saturday, organized by Afghan Americans calling for the U.S. government to allow enough time to get more people out of that country.
Wilson Walker reports.
(8-28-21)
A local woman who has family stuck in Afghanistan is organizing a rally this Saturday in Concord. Katie Nielsen reports. (8-26-21)