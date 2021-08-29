Author's Corner: Gaurie Dwivedi talks about her new book “Blinkers Off” on China | Oneindia News

In the very first episode of Author's Corner, we will let you know all about Gaurie Dwivedi's new book “Blinkers Off” on China.

The coronavirus pandemic became a catalyst to unravel the multiple layers of influence that China wields around the world.

As Beijing displayed them unabashedly, it accentuated the fault lines in a vulnerable post-war world.

After allowing Deng Xiaoping and his successors to subvert the rules-based global order for three decades, the world is now in a precarious phase.

The pandemic has amplified geopolitical headwinds, manifested in all aspects of the globalized world; from trade to military, cyberspace, and new-age technology, thus altering the future of any warfare.

Blinkers Off make a case for multi-polar solidarity to counter the Chinese Challenge and India's role in it.

The book details the stupendous rise of China, its efforts to alter global power equations, and how the pandemic unveiled Xi Jinping’s ambition to upend the present world order.

Blinkers Off present a roadmap to defeat China’s imperialistic designs, which will continue unchecked as Xi Jinping pushes the pedal on its ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy.

A roadmap that is in sync with the challenges of the 21st century where the Blinkers are Off and the world needs to look beyond military threats from China and prepare for future warfare in information and trade.