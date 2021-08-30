TED BUNDY AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN Movie Clip - Serial Killer

TED BUNDY AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN Movie Clip - Serial Killer - Plot synopsis: Set in a gritty and decadent 1970s America, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman follows elusive and charming killer Ted Bundy and the manhunt that brought him to justice, involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase “serial killer.” Daniel Farrands wrote and directed the project, which stars Chad Michael Murray (House Of Wax, The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia, and Riverdale) as Bundy.

Rounding out the key cast are Genre actress Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise, The Grudge, Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels), and Holland Roden (Escape Room 2, Teen Wolf).