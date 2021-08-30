THE SHOW Movie Trailer

THE SHOW Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Fletcher Dennis (Tom Burke), a man of many talents, passports and identities, arrives in Northampton - a strange and haunted town in the heart of England as dangerous as he is.

On a mission to locate a stolen artefact for his menacing client, Fletcher finds himself entangled in a twilight world populated with vampires, sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, noir private eyes, and masked avengers.

He quickly sinks into a bizarre and delirious black hole, that is hidden just beneath the surface of this seemingly quiet town.

Soon enough Fletcher discovers that dreams and reality have been blurred and there might no longer be a real world to go back to.

Welcome to The Show.

From the mind of Alan Moore.