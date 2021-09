Blind Afghan war vet becomes first American Paralympian to win triathlon

Brad Snyder, who won gold in triathlon, was completely blinded after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011.

He tells CNN that he struggles with knowing if 20 years in Afghanistan was worth it, “but the mistakes of the last 20 years don’t justify future investment in my view, and so I applaud the decisions that have been made to change course.”