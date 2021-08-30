Priyanka Chopra shares a cheeky photo with hubby Nick Jonas

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love to engage in PDA on social media.On Monday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her getaway with hubby Nick.
#priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love to engage in PDA on social media.On Monday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her getaway with hubby Nick.
#priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka
Priyanka Chopra shares a cosy photo hugging Nick Jonas tight, Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife makes some very serious allegations on her..
Priyanka Chopra is happy to reunite with her hubby Nick Jonas. The couple were living in different cities due to their professional..
Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a new photo album on Instagram, enjoying her summer in London but without her love Nick Jonas...