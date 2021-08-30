Top 10 Forgotten Real Time Strategy Games

We all remember our Starcrafts and Command & Conquers, but not every RTS has that long term memorable impact.

Welcome to WatchMojo.com, and today we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Forgotten Real Time Strategy Games.

For this list we’re looking at Real Time Strategy Games that were released over 10 years ago and were well received by critics.

But for some reason or another have fallen out of online discussions in recent years.