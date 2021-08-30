Monday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: AUID, EPD

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Ipsidy's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas L.

Thimot, made a $499,982 purchase of AUID, buying 71,426 shares at a cost of $7.00 a piece.

Thimot was up about 41.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AUID trading as high as $9.90 in trading on Monday.

Ipsidy is trading up about 3.8% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director John R.

Rutherford purchased $221,940 worth of Enterprise Products Partners, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $22.19 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Rutherford bought EPD on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $213,255 at an average of $21.33 per share.

Enterprise Products Partners is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

So far Rutherford is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.59.