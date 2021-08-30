Back and Neck Health

Back and neck pain are common complaints.

When you think of all of the work your back and neck do each day — constantly moving, bending and twisting as you go about your day-today activities — it's not surprising that problems develop.

It's estimated that more than 80% of American adults will experience at least one bout of back pain during their lifetimes.Back and Neck Health looks at common back and neck conditions and what can cause them.

This book also discusses different ways to treat back and neck pain, which include self-care steps you can take at home, several interventional approaches and different types of surgery.

Finally, a portion of the book is focused on lifestyle and how to maintain good back and neck health.