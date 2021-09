2 men facing skimming charges

VICTIMS OF SKIMMING OR THEYKNOW PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEENVICTIMS. THEY ARE NOTCONNECTED TO THE MOST RECENTCASE BUT MANY PEOPLE SAY THEYALWAYS CONCERNED ABOUT HAVINGTHEIR MONEY STOLEN.(SOT: WINTER HAIGLER/SKIMMINGVICTIM) 16:40 WHO WOULD KNOWHEWN THEY JUST DO THEIR CARDREAL QUICK LIKE THAT THAT'SSOMEBODY'S TAKING THEIRINFORMATION (TRACK) WINTERHAIGLER SAYS SHE GOT AN ALERTFROM HER BANK ABOUT CHARGESSHE DIDN'T MAKE.

(SOT: WINERTHAIGLER/SKIMMING VICTIM) 16:15THEY TOOK MY INFORMATION ANDTHEY TRIED TO GET SPOTIFYPREMIUM (TRACK) AND SEVERAL OFOTHER CHARGES.

ANOTHER MANTOLD HIS HIM AND HIS FRIENDJUST GOT ACBK FROM A TRIP TOFLORIDA.

(SOT: ALSTON WILLIAMS/LOCAL RESIDENT ) 42:18 HEUSED HIS CASH APP CARD IN ANATM AND FROM THAT DAY FORWARDSOMEBODY WAS TRYING TO TAKEMONEY FROM HIS ACCOUNT EVENYESTERDAY I TALK TO HIM EVENTHOUGH HE CLOSE THE CARDTHEY'RE SLLTI TRYING TO TAKEMONEY OFF OF IT EVERY DAY(SOT: RICHARD JAMES/CRIMEANALYS) 2:45 NO ONE IS SAFE NOONE IS SAFE ALWAYS HAVE TO BECAREFUL AOUBT YOUR FINANCIALACCOUNT (TRACK) TWO MEN AREFACING CHARGES ACCUSED OFPLACING SKIMMING DEVICES ANDCAMERA EQUIPMENT AROUNDHAMPTON ROADS.

FEDERALPROSECUTORS SAY PAVELSALKHORIAN AND LUCIAN BEJINARUARE ACUCSED OF WITHDRAWINGTHOUSANDS OF DOLLARS FROM ATLEAST 4 VICTIMS ACCOUNTS FROMSEVEARL BANKS IN NORFOLK,CHESAPEAKE, PORTSMOUTH ANDVIRGINIA BEACH.

CRIME ANALYSTSRICHARD JAMES SAYS HAVING YOURACCOUNT HACKED CAN BEPROBLEMATIC.

(SOT: RICHARDJAMES/CRIME ANALYS) 00:36 THISHAPPENS A LOT IT AFFECTSPEOPLES CREDIT REPORT.

THEYUSUALLY WO'NT FIND OUT ABOUTIT FOR SEVERAL DAYS OR WEEKS.(TRACK) THE FBI ESTIMATED THATOVERALL SKIMMING COSTSFINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ANDCONSUMERS MORE THAN $1 BILLIONEACH YEAR.

(SOT: ALSTONILWLIAMS /LOCAL RESIDENT )42:65 IT'S TOUGH SCAMMING BIGBUSINESS HOPEFULLY ANYBODY GOTSCAM CAN RECOUP WHAT THEY LOSTIF YOU CAN PROVE IT (TRACK)THE FBI SUGGESTS PICKING AFUEL PUMP OR ATM THAT'S WELLLIT, RUN YOUR DEBIT CARD AS ACREDIT CARD- ITF HAT'S NOT ANOPTION, COVER THE KEYPAD WHENYOU ENTER YOUR PIN, USE CARDSWITH CHIP TECHNOLOGY ANDINSPECT CARD READERS BEFOREUSING.

LOOK FOR ANYTHINGLOOSE, CROOKED, DAMAGED, ORSCRATCHED.

DON'T USE ANY CARDREADER IF YOU NOTICE AYTNHINGUNUSUAL.

2:10 YOU CAN DO YOUGET ALERTS ON TEXT MESSAGES ORTHROUGH EMAIEL VERY TIME YOUUSE YOUR CARD, & CAN TRY TOHAVE YOUR BANK UPDATE YOU TOONE OF YOUR TAP CARDS YOUDON'T HAVE TO PUT IT OR SWIPEIT IN AN ATM MACHINE YOU JUSTTAP IT AND ITIDE NTIFIES YOU(SOT: ETHAN JONES/LOCALRESIDENT) 01:26 I DEFINITELYTRY TO KEEP MY INFORMATIONCONCEALED AS MUCH AS IPOSSIBLY CAN IS EVEN AT A GASPUMP SEND WTEVHAER (TRACK) FOR(SOT: WINTER HAIGLER/SKIMMINGVICTIM) 16:40 WHO WOULD KNOWWHEN THEY JUST O TDHEIR CARDREAL QUICK LIKE THAT THAT'SSOMEBODY'S TAKING THEIRINFORMATION (TRACK) WINTERHAIGLER SAYS SHE GOT AN ALERTFROM HER BANK ABOUT CHARGES SHEDIDN'T MAKE.

(SOT: WINTERHAIGLER/SKIMMING VICTIM) 16:15THEY TOOK MY INFORMATION ANDTHEY TRIED TO GET SPOTIFYPREMIUM (TRACK) AND SEVERAL OF