US Open Offers Mental Health Services to Athletes

On August 24, the U.S. Open announced that it will offer athletes mental health support during this year's tournament.

CNN reports that U.S. Open officials said that players will have access to counseling and "quiet rooms" throughout the event.

The issue of mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront over the course of the global pandemic, as many individuals, players included, have struggled with the stresses and emotions that have come as a result of COVID-19, Stacey Allaster, chief executive of the U.S. Tennis Association and U.S. Open tournament director, via CNN.

Naomi Osaka has been among the most vocal athletes speaking out about mental health.

The 23-year-old phenom withdrew from the French Open earlier this summer, citing mental health concerns.

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate was instituted for spectators just a week ago.

On Aug.

30, fans were stuck in line for hours waiting to show vaccination proof to enter the tournament.

Since the U.S. Open began, Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady has withdrawn due to an injury.

'The Washington Post' reports that the U.S. Tennis Association did not specify her injury.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, also pulled out of the tournament for medical reasons.

On the men’s side, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdrew with an injury to his right leg.

