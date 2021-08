Kanye West's "Donda" Explained and What Happened on Social Media

Donda, a new song album was just recently released by Universal Music Group without creator Kayne West's permission.

Other popular artists have called out Kayne West.

On top of that, the media has also captured Kim Kardashian listening to the album on mute, yet she's seen on recent posts with a wedding gown at the Kayne West's Donda event.