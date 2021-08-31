Virgo Season: The Famous Faces of the Sign and Its Traits

Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac, starting August 23 and ending September 22.

The earth sign is represented by the goddess of wheat and agriculture and represents the largest constellation of the zodiac.

The Virgo symbol is the maiden which stands for beauty, purity, and tranquility.

Famous Virgos include Beyoncé, Nick Jonas, Melissa McCarthy, Shania Twain, Blake Lively, Zendaya, Cameron Diaz, Bebe Rexha, Salma Hayek, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, Taraji P.

Henson, Billy Porter, Prince Harry, and Pink.