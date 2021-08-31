Cristhian Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018
More than three years after Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while going for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, the man convicted of killing her has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.