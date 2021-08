New Orleans cleans up from Ida while remembering Katrina New Orleans cleans up from Ida while remembering Katrina

LOUISIANA-- THERE IS SO MUCH TOBE DONE AS PEOPLE TAKE IN THEDAMAGE THE MASSIVE STORM LEFTBEHI.

NDEMAN BOYD REPORTS FROM NEWORLEANS WHERE AN ALL TOOFAMILIAR RECOVERYPROCESS-- IS JUST BEGIINNNNATS WILLIAMS SWEEPING FLOORMARIUS WILLIAMS: "WE WERE JUSTREALLY NERVOUS.

WE JUST DIDN'TKNOW IF WE WERE GOING TO WATEROR NOT." TRACKFOR NEW ORLEANS NATIVE MARICEWILLIAMS. HE WAS CONCERNED ABOUTFLOODING IN HIS NEIGHBORHOOD.BUT THE PROBLEM DIDN'T COME FROMLOBEHIS CEILING CAVED IN FROM ABOVE.THE CASAULTY OF POWERFULHURRICANEWINDS MARIUS WILLIAMS: "I WASVERY CONCERNED.

WE DIDN'T KNOWHOW HIGH IT WAS GOING TO GET ANDWE DIDN'T KNOW IF IT W GASOINGTO BE A 3 OR 4 WHEN IT CAME.

IWAS JUST BEING STILL, PRAYING."TRACK IT'S A FEAR WAY TOOREMINISCENT OF HURRICANE KATRINAWILLIAMS WAS 15 YEARS OLD WHENHE EVACUATED FOR THE STORM IN2005.MARIUS WILLIAMS: "ON THE RADIOWE HEARD PEOPLE CALLING FORHELP.

WE HEARD THATTHE LEVEES WERE GOING TO HOLDAND THEY DID BUT THE LEVEESBROKSOMEWHERE SEEL.

WHEN WE HEARDTHAT, WE GOT REAL NERVOUS."STAND UP BRIDGE EVEN THOUGHWILLIAMS SUFFEREDDAMAGED AT HIS HOMEHE'S NER VECONSIDERED MOVING.HE SAYS IT'S THAT RESILIENCYTHAT DEFINES THE CY.ITMARIUS WILLIAMS: "IT'S JUST WHOWE ARE, WE BOUNCE BACK.

ALLWE'RE GOING TO DO ISPICK UP AND PARTY WHEN MARDIGRAS COMES AROUND." TRACK HISIS A SENTIMENT PLENTY OF PEOPLEFELL AROUND HERE.

WHEN ASKED WHYTHEY STAY, KNOWING ANOTHER STORMCOULD PUT THEM IN DANGERTHEYSAYTHIS IS THEIR HOME AND LEAVINGISN'T SOMETHING MANY OF THEMCONSIDER.IN NEW ORLEANS, EMAN BOYD KATCTV 3.WE'RE STILL IN SEARCH AND RE