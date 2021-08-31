The new Porsche Macan in Papaya Metallic Exterior Design

All new Macan models have significantly more power.

The Macan comes with a newly developed inline four-cylinder turbo engine that delivers 265 PS, while the 2.9-litre biturbo engine produces 380 PS in the Macan S and 440 PS in the Macan GTS.

The new 440 PS Macan GTS featuring sports air suspension and the optional GTS Sport package with exclusive equipment, is the dynamic flagship of the product line.

The Porsche Advanced Cockpit with modern display and operating concept includes a new centre console with a high-quality glass look and touch-sensitive surface.

The comprehensively enhanced interior includes new equipment packages, new materials and new steering wheels from the 911.