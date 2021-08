Bengaluru Audi crash: 7 dead including DMK MLA's son Karuna Sagar | Oneindia News

7 people died in a car accident in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday including DMK MLA Hosur Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar.

The incident took place near Mangala Kalayana Manatapa near Koramangala around 1.30 am.

