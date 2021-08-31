The 26-Year-Old Trapped In A Toddler's Body | BORN DIFFERENT

MANPREET Singh, from India, was born in 1995 but stopped growing before he could walk and talk.

He stands at just 23 inches in height, and his condition has always been a mystery to medical professionals.

Doctors believe the growth defect is due to a hormone deficiency, but are unable to identify exactly what without an expensive medical investigation that the family is unable to afford.

Manpreet will have the appearance and mental age of a toddler for the rest of his life, yet there are people in the village who see this as a blessing from God.

Manpreet’s mother told Truly: “People in the village consider Manpreet an incarnation of God and call him 'Baba'." Manpreet is taken care of 24/7 by his parents and lives with them, along with his brother and sister.

Despite his differences, he is loved unconditionally, and lives a happy life surrounded by his family.