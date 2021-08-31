US Ends Presence in Afghanistan
Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America's Longest War
Newsy
Watch VideoThe United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in..
US Ends Presence in Afghanistan
Watch VideoThe United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in..
By Dalia Al-Aqidi *
When it comes to presidential and congressional elections in the US, it is never too early to plan..