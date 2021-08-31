World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris

"Big John", a 66-million-year-old triceratops measuring 8 metres, is displayed in a gallery in the Marais district of central Paris until 20 October, ahead of an auction the following day at the Hôtel Drouot.
