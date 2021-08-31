Despite warnings from former Sony Interactive Entertainment of America President Shawn Layden, it seems Sony could be heading down a dark path.

It’s no secret that Sony is wanting to make a massive push towards big-budget AAA titles.

Why The PlayStation Store NEEDS To Change

It’s no secret that Sony is wanting to make a massive push towards big-budget AAA titles.

Despite warnings from former Sony Interactive Entertainment of America President Shawn Layden, it seems Sony could be heading down a dark path - one that is void of the wonderful, game-centric space we know as the indie market, and it’s all because of the PlayStation Store.

For this video we'll be looking at why the PlayStation Store NEEDS to change!