Despite warnings from former Sony Interactive Entertainment of America President Shawn Layden, it seems Sony could be heading down a dark path - one that is void of the wonderful, game-centric space we know as the indie market, and it’s all because of the PlayStation Store.
For this video we'll be looking at why the PlayStation Store NEEDS to change!
