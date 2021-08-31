Search and rescue mission underway for Hurricane Ida survivors

An urgent search is underway for people trapped in the floodwaters after Tropical Storm Ida.
And there's a massive effort to restore power to New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana.
And, Ida isn't done yet!
CBS4's Jason Allen reports Ida is blamed for at least one death.
Search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ida slammed the Louisiana coast, leaving about 1 million homes and..