Caldor Fire has forced about 50,000 residents to evacuate from its path

TAHOE DOES REMAIN UNDERMANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER SODOES THE ENTIRE TAHOE BASINAREA, INCLUDING EMERALD BAYAND MAKE SPACE AND THE NUMBEROF PEOPLE LEAVING THEIR HOMESBECAUSE OF THE CALDOR FIRECONTINUES TO GROW FOX FORTY'SBILLY TOWNSEN.JOINING US LIVE FROM GREENVALLEY CHURCH IN PLASTER VILLEWHICH IS ONE OF SEVERAL REDCROSS SHELTERS THAT ARE TAKINGA WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE INMELANIE.ERIC THIS RED CROSS SHELTEROFF OF MISSOURI FLAT ROAD ISCURRENTLY HOUSING ABOUT 300EVACUEES FROM THE CALDOR FIRETHERE STILL MORE COMING INEACH AND EVERY DAY THAT'S WHYTHEY HAD TO BRING IN MORERESOURCES, INCLUDING THISCOOLING TENT THAT IS RIGHTBEHIND ME IS THAT THEY'REGOING TO NEED ESPECIALLY FOROUTSIDE.

BUT JUST LOOK AT THISPARKING LOT TO ME IS PRETTYMUCH FULL AND AGAIN THEY ARESTILL WELL COMING IN PEOPLE,ESPECIALLY FROM.

SO IS SOUTHLAKE TAHOE.

AND TODAY WE WENTABOUT 20 MINUTES DOWN THE ROADWHEN TO ANOTHER SHELTER HEREIN ELDORADO COUNTY ROLLINGHILLS CHURCH THAT ONE WASN'TAS FULL AS THE ONE THAT YOU'RESEEING RIGHT HERE.

BUT WEACTUALLY MET A WOMAN WHO HAVEBEEN THERE FOR 2 WEEKS RUNNINGWAS CHRISSY BREWER SHEEVACUATED FROM HER HOME INPOLLACK PINES WITH HER DOGDAISY SHE SAYS HER HOME IS NOWA MILE FROM THE FIRE LINE ANDTHE ACCOMMODATIONS INRESOURCES.

THE RED CROSS HASGIVEN HER AND THE REST OF THEEVACUEES HAVE REALLY HELPEDEASE THEIR MINDS DURING THISAS YOU CAN IMAGINE STRESSFULTIME.

CAL FIRE'S BEEN HERE FORSERVICES BEEN HERE.

SHERIFFHAS BEEN HERE AND THEY GIVE ALITTLE BRIEFING OVER THEREWITH THE MAP AND THAT'S BEENREALLY HELPFUL TOO BECAUSE INTHE BEGINNING I WAS LIKE WHEREDO I GO.AND ACCORDING TO CAL FIRETHERE ARE STILL SEVERALCAMPSITES IN ELDORADO AMADORIN NEVADA COUNTIES THAT AREMAKING OR THIS CUES ME THEY'RETAKING IN PEOPLE AND THEIRANIMALS FOR SOUTH LAKE TAHOERESIDENTS WHO MIGHT HAVEEVACUATED TO NEVADA LAST NIGHTVIA HIGHWAY 50 THERE ARE ATLEAST OPEN EVACUATION SITESTHAT WE DO KNOW OF WE KNOWTHAT SOME ARE START STARTINGTO APPROACH CAPACITY, BUT WEDO KNOW THAT THERE IS ONE INGARDNERVILLE AND ANOTHER INRENO AND THERE ARE 2 IN CARSONCITY NOW IF YOU WANT A FULLLIST OF THE EVACUATION SITEPLUS RESOURCES JUST GO TO CALFIRE'S WEBSITE.

