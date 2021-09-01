US Navy Helicopter Crashes Off Coast Of San Diego

An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, according to military officials.
