The Exponential Rise of Artificial Intelligence

Today, it can be difficult to understand the significance and potential impact that artificial intelligence (AI) has for humanity.

From Siri to IBM’s Watson to Hollywood portrayals of killer robots, it’s not clear what we should ultimately expect from this exponential technology.

What is clear: AI-powered products and services have made it into nearly every aspect of our personal and professional lives in just a few years.

And as AI solutions continue to emerge and converge, that pace of change will only continue to accelerate.

It’s easy to find scenarios of a utopian future of abundance where machines do all the hard work—as well as grim scenarios where unemployment soars as traditional workers are replaced by increasingly capable machines.

With such rapid progress, it’s difficult to make assumptions about the future of AI.

But instead of focusing on the unknown, we can examine what we know about AI, its current applications, and potential future impact.

