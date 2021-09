The US government separated their family. This is what they lost

There were almost 4,000 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border during the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

This is a look at how more than three years of separation impacted this mother and her four daughters.

CNN has agreed to use pseudonyms for the daughters’ names, as well as conceal the family’s identities and locations for their safety, as their asylum cases are still pending.