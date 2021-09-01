Taliban to form a new govt under its supreme leader | Consensus with Afghan leaders | Oneindia News

According to an official, the Taliban and other Afghan leaders have reached a consensus on the formation of a new government; IMD said that today Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in a day, the highest in 12 years and a 19-year record for September; Union Health Ministry sources said today the state needs to step up measures to curb the daily surge; Today, Congress's Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre over the hike in petrol prices, citing data for petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

#Taliban #NewGovernment #AfghanCrisis