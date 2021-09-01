Local Fishers Help Bring Bay Back to Life in Jamaica

Here’s how local fishers in Jamaica are bringing this dying bay back to life.

Over the years, fishers in Oracabessa Bay, Jamaica, have had to venture farther out to sea to find fish.

But they increasingly found bleached and dying corals, which many fish depend upon.

To improve the area, the fishers have partnered with GoldenEye Foundation to start the Oracabessa Bay Marine Trust, through which they are trained to become divers and to manage restoration programs. The trust also patrols the water to combat destructive fishing practices.

