High pressure stays in control for the rest of this week producing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low humidity levels.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s through Friday and overnight lows will generally be in the mid-50s.
High pressure stays in control for the rest of this week producing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low humidity levels.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s through Friday and overnight lows will generally be in the mid-50s.
Let's start breaking downinto the overnight, it's glight winds, we've got towe've got clear skies heretemperatures are falling bdegrees I think by daybreaaround 10 minutes after seto be cool to start the dawith lots of sunshine in jthere late morning and aftupper seventies.
Once agaion friday, we'll start offthe morning.
It will becomdimmed with time as high lclouds lower into an overcespecially evening going iA couple showers out thereseventies on sunday with acould even be a shower onbig system now as it standgot readings running in thway through overnight lows
We're kicking off the month of September today with a very quiet and comfortable weather pattern. High pressure stays in control..