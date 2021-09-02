Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, September 2, 2021

Top 10 Hollywood Blockbusters That Lost Money

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:17s 0 shares 1 views

Top 10 Hollywood Blockbusters That Lost Money
Top 10 Hollywood Blockbusters That Lost Money

These huge productions fell flat on their faces.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those movies with blockbuster statuses, massive budgets, and reputations for being box office bombs.

These huge productions fell flat on their faces.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those movies with blockbuster statuses, massive budgets, and reputations for being box office bombs.

Our countdown includes "Green Lantern", “Dark Phoenix”, "Justice League", and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement