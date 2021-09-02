Prosecutors Say Jan. 6 Rioters Committed over 1,000 Assaults on Police

Roughly 1,000 assaults have been committed by January 6 rioters in the U.S. Capitol.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Roughly 1,000 assaults have been committed by January 6 rioters in the U.S. Capitol.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Watch VideoU.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against..
Watch VideoThe House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a trove of records from..