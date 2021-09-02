Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar

The meteorological depression, known as DANA, brought lightning strikes and heavy rains to the center and northeast of Spain.
The storm has affected the Ebro delta in a tremendous way
The meteorological depression, known as DANA, brought lightning strikes and heavy rains to the center and northeast of Spain.
The storm has affected the Ebro delta in a tremendous way
Watch VideoNew Orleans residents faced a massive cleanup effort and possibly weeks without power. Whole toppled trees blocked..
The meteorological depression, known as DANA, brought lightning strikes and heavy rains to the center and northeast of Spain. The..