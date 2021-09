Supreme Court expresses concern over Fake News on social media| Oneindia News

Supreme court of India has expressed concern over social media platforms and web portals lending communal colour to news items as he was hearing a batch of petitions including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking directions to the Centre to stop the dissemination of "fake news" related to a religious gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz last year.

#SupremeCourtofIndia #FakeNews #FakeNewsonsocialmedia