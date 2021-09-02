Climate Change Is One Of The Most Pressing Issues We Face Today—And Here's Why You Should Care
This is not another doomsday narrative about a planet on fire.

In SAVING US, The Nature Conservancy's Chief Scientist Katharine Hayhoe argues that when it comes to changing hearts and minds, facts are only one part of the equation.