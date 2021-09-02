Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Cast of ‘Cinderella’ Talk Reinventing the Classic Fairytale | THR Interview

'Cinderella' stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan and writer/director Kay Cannon spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the modern, empowering spin to the classic fairytale and Cabello’s big-screen debut.