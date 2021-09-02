Biden slams SCOTUS ruling on Texas abortion law, vows 'whole-of-government' response

President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed a Supreme Court decision that allowed one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country to take effect in Texas.
