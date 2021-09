New York floods: 41 dead; Subways, stadium deluged as Ida wreaks havoc | Oneindia News

At least 41 people in New York were reported dead in flood related incidents as unprecedented heavy rains, a remnant of hurricane Ida, battered the city.

The record rains that deluged several area in the city prompted unprecedented flash flood emergency warning in New York.

#NewYorkFlood #NewJerseyFlooding #SubwayFlooding