President Biden blames 'climate crisis' as storm Ida kills at least 46 in US Northeast

President Joe Biden called for greater public resolve to confront climate change as storm Ida devastated the US Northeast, leaving at least 46 dead.
President Joe Biden called for greater public resolve to confront climate change as storm Ida devastated the US Northeast, leaving at least 46 dead.
President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged robust federal help for the Northeastern and Gulf states battered by Hurricane Ida and for..
Just hours after Storm Ida caused deadly flooding across America's North East, President Joe Biden said it was "yet another..