Taliban: Can speak for Muslims in Kashmir, will say they are...| Oneindia News

Taliban has said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere including in Kashmir; Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead a new Afghan government that could be announced soon, sources said; New Delhi’s immediate focus is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities directed against the country.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#TalibanKashmir #RakulPreetSingh #SidharthShukla