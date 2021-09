Sidharth Shukla died in Shehnaaz Gill’s arms says her father | Oneindia News

TV actor Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh has revealed that the actress was Sidharth Shukla’s side when he breathed his last.

Shehnaaz went to pick him up, but he did not respond.

She held him in her arms but he did not respond.

#ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklacreamted