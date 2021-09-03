ABBA Dropping New Studio Album & Creating Virtual Concerts | Billboard News

ABBA announced that they have reunited after almost four decades apart and recorded a new album, Voyage, which they will perform a run of shows in a specially built arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London beginning on May 27, 2022.
BBC Local News: London -- The Swedish pop legends reunite to record 10 new songs for their first studio album for 40 years.