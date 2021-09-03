Japan's Prime Minister Announces He Will Step Down

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the announcement on Sept.

3.

He has been prime minister of Japan for less than a year.

As I was planning to run for the presidency, when I thought about the coronavirus measures and also campaigning, .., Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Prime Minister, via NBC News.

...I realized a great deal of energy would be needed, that I cannot have it both ways and that I must choose one or the other, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Prime Minister, via NBC News.

The election for the center-right party that Suga currently leads will be held later this month.

Because the party currently holds a majority in parliament.

The winner of the election is likely to succeed Suga as prime minister.

But his party is expected to lose seats in parliament due to the turmoil.

Suga's approval rating has remained consistently low in response to his government's handling of the pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics.

The nation is currently dealing with the worst increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Dozens of prefectures have declared a state of emergency, including Tokyo.

Opposition leaders have been critical of Suga's handling of the pandemic.

I am extremely angry that things have come to this without any clear vision in sight, Yukio Edano, Constitutional Democratic Party, via NBC News.

Prior to the long term of Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, Japan's leadership was known for quick turnover