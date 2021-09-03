Manatee Commissioners may pursue abortion ban similar to Texas law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to block new abortion restrictions in Texas, has some local officials hopeful about enacting a similar law here.
But not everyone is on board with possible changes.
North Dakota, South Dakota, Mississippi, Indiana, Arkansas and Florida eye similar measures to new Texas ban after six weeks