Big wins across Section VI open up the 2021 football season

(0:00) (0;20) STUDENT SECTIONSARE BACK AND THEY ARE LOVINGIT... GRAND ISLAND VISITINCHEEKTOWAGA TONIGHT... AND THEVIKINGS GOT OUT TO A SLOWSTART... IN WARRIOR TERRITORYAND IT'S PICKED OFF BY JEREMYGRAY!... HE'S OFF TO THE RACESDOWN THE FAR SIDELINE... SETSUP CHEEKTOWAGA WITH GREATFIELD POSITION... BUT THEYCAN'T CASH IN... LATER ON--GRAND ISLAND KNOCKING ON THEDOOR... JUSTIN HORVATH LOOKINGFOR THE END ZONE... HE HITSMIKE COBURN... CHECK OUT THETOE TAP!... THE VIKINGS WINTO NOTHING OVER CHEEKTOWAGA.(0:00) (0;15) MEANWHILE IN WESTSENECA... THE TROJANS HOSTINGLAKE SHORE... LITTLE BIT OFTRICKERY FROM EAST IN THESECOND QUARTER... THE DIRECTSNAP TO CHARLIE ROSADO AND HEPUNCHES IT IN... 35 TO 12 ATHALFTIME... AND THE TROJANSKEEP IT GOING... THIS TIMETHROUGH THE AIR... NOAHWORKMAN-- OFF PLATFORM...FINDS MICHAEL HAYES-- WIDEOPEN OVER THE MIDDLE!... WESTSENECA EAST WINS 63 TO 12 TOSTART THE YEAR.(0:00) (0:25) TO THE DEFENDINGCLASS C CHAMPS FIELD AS MEDINAWELCOMED TIMON AND TMUSTANGS START WITH A BANG..OPENING KICKOFF - THAT'SROBERT ARNOLD..

AND THIS KIDISNT' STOPPING.... TAKES IT 90YARDS TO THE HOUSE -- MUSTANGSGO UP 8-0 JUST SECONDS IN...THEY SHOWED WHAT THEY COULD DOON SPECIAL TEAMS..

WELL THWERE FIRING ON OFFENSE TOO...XANDER PAYNE GOES 28 YARDS TOJARIN RHIM... HE HAD THRTOTAL TOUCHDOWNS TONIGHT -EXTENDS THEIR LEAD..

SLOWSTART FOR TIMON BUT THEY GETON THE BOARD IN THE 2ND ON THEKEEPER..

BUT IT'S NOT ENOUGHAS MUSTANGS CRUISE 54 TO 6 FORTHEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON.TO THE ICE NOW-- HOCKEYSEASON'S CLOSING IN... AND THESABRES JUST AN