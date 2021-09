‘Delhi govt to reward 122 teachers on Teachers’ Day’: Manish Sisodia | Abhar Diwas | Oneindia News

Today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has decided to celebrate Teachers' day this year as ‘Abhar Diwas’ and felicitate 122 teachers for discharging their duties diligently during the Covid-19 pandemic.

